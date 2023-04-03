Global Infrared Detector Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Infrared Detectors in Motion and People Sensing Solutions Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infrared Detector Market (2023-2028) by Type, Technology, Wavelength, Application, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Infrared Detector Market is estimated to be USD 819.21 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1266.25 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Infrared Detectors in Motion and People Sensing Solutions

Rising Usage of Infrared Detectors in Industrial and Manufacturing Applications

Rising Demand for Infrared Technology in Gas and Fire Detection

Restraints

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Import and Export of Cameras

High Installation Cost and Limited Accuracy in Certain Conditions

Opportunities

Rising Popularity of Wearable Technology

Challenges

Dependence on Temperature for Infrared Detection, and Availability of Substitute Technologies

Market Segmentations



The Global Infrared Detector Market is segmented based on Type, Technology, Wavelength, Application, Vertical, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Mercury Cadmium Telluride, Indium Gallium Arsenide, Pyroelectric, Thermopile, Microbolometer, PIR Motion Sensor, IR Photodiode Sensor, IR Imaging Sensor and Others.

By Technology, the market is classified into Cooled and Uncooled.

By Wavelength, the market is classified into Near, Mid and long wave Infrared.

By Application, the market is classified into People & Motion sensing, Temperature Management, security surveillance, Gas & Fire detection, Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging, Scientific Applications and Smart Buildings.

By Vertical, the market is classified into Automotive, Aerospace, Semiconductor & Electronics, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Residential & Commercial, Medical, and Scientific Research.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Excelitas Technologies Corp, Nippon Ceramic, Hamamatsu Photonics, Murata Manufacturing, Texas Instruments, OMRON Corp, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Infrared Detector Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Infrared Detector Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Infrared Detector Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $819.21 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1266.25 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Type



7 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Technology



8 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Wavelength



9 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Application



10 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Vertical



11 Americas' Infrared Detector Market



12 Europe's Infrared Detector Market



13 Middle East and Africa's Infrared Detector Market



14 APAC's Infrared Detector Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Drager

Excelitas Technologies Corp

Fagus Grecon

FLIR Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics

Honeywell International

InfraTec

Laser Components

Lynred

Melexis

Murata Manufactring

Nippon Ceramic

OMRON Corp.

Raytheon Company

Semitec Corporation

Sofradir

Texas Instruments

Thorlabs

ULIS SAS

Vigo System

Xenics

