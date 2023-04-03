Global Infrared Detector Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Infrared Detectors in Motion and People Sensing Solutions Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infrared Detector Market (2023-2028) by Type, Technology, Wavelength, Application, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Infrared Detector Market is estimated to be USD 819.21 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1266.25 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Infrared Detectors in Motion and People Sensing Solutions
- Rising Usage of Infrared Detectors in Industrial and Manufacturing Applications
- Rising Demand for Infrared Technology in Gas and Fire Detection
Restraints
- Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Import and Export of Cameras
- High Installation Cost and Limited Accuracy in Certain Conditions
Opportunities
- Rising Popularity of Wearable Technology
- Challenges
- Dependence on Temperature for Infrared Detection, and Availability of Substitute Technologies
Market Segmentations
The Global Infrared Detector Market is segmented based on Type, Technology, Wavelength, Application, Vertical, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Mercury Cadmium Telluride, Indium Gallium Arsenide, Pyroelectric, Thermopile, Microbolometer, PIR Motion Sensor, IR Photodiode Sensor, IR Imaging Sensor and Others.
- By Technology, the market is classified into Cooled and Uncooled.
- By Wavelength, the market is classified into Near, Mid and long wave Infrared.
- By Application, the market is classified into People & Motion sensing, Temperature Management, security surveillance, Gas & Fire detection, Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging, Scientific Applications and Smart Buildings.
- By Vertical, the market is classified into Automotive, Aerospace, Semiconductor & Electronics, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Residential & Commercial, Medical, and Scientific Research.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Excelitas Technologies Corp, Nippon Ceramic, Hamamatsu Photonics, Murata Manufacturing, Texas Instruments, OMRON Corp, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Infrared Detector Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Infrared Detector Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Infrared Detector Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$819.21 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1266.25 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Type
7 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Technology
8 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Wavelength
9 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Application
10 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Vertical
11 Americas' Infrared Detector Market
12 Europe's Infrared Detector Market
13 Middle East and Africa's Infrared Detector Market
14 APAC's Infrared Detector Market
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Drager
- Excelitas Technologies Corp
- Fagus Grecon
- FLIR Systems
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- Honeywell International
- InfraTec
- Laser Components
- Lynred
- Melexis
- Murata Manufactring
- Nippon Ceramic
- OMRON Corp.
- Raytheon Company
- Semitec Corporation
- Sofradir
- Texas Instruments
- Thorlabs
- ULIS SAS
- Vigo System
- Xenics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilm96e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment