Global Caprolactam Market Report 2023: Escalating Need for Lightweight Automotive Vehicles Boosts Growth

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Caprolactam Market (2023-2028) by Raw Material, End Product, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Caprolactam Market is estimated to be USD 15.98 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.74 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.32%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Escalating Need for Lightweight Automotive Vehicles
  • Rising Electrical & Electronics Applications
  • Expansion of Films and Coatings Applications

Restraints

  • Moisture Absorption Resulting in Degradation of Properties

Opportunities

  • Research and Development of Bio-Based Caprolactam
  • Rising Electrical & Electronics Applications

Challenges

  • Anti-Dumping Regulations in China
  • Fluctuation in the Price of Raw Materials


Market Segmentations

The Global Caprolactam Market is segmented based on Raw Material, Application, End-User, and Geography.

  • By Raw Material, the market is classified into Phenol and Cyclohexane.
  • By Application, the market is classified into Engineering Resins & Films, Industrial Yarns, Textiles & Carpets, and Others.
  • By End-User, the market is classified into Films, Nylon 6 Resins, Nylon 6 Fibers, and Others.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Caprolactam Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Caprolactam Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Caprolactam Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
  • The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
  • Important market dynamics and trends
  • Market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
  • Market shares and strategies of key players
  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages180
Forecast Period2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$15.98 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$19.74 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Caprolactam Market, By Raw Material

7 Global Caprolactam Market, By Application

8 Global Caprolactam Market, By End-User

9 Americas' Caprolactam Market

10 Europe's Caprolactam Market

11 Middle East and Africa's Caprolactam Market

12 APAC's Caprolactam Market

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles
14.1 AdvanSix
14.2 Alpek
14.3 BASF
14.4 CPDC
14.5 DOMO
14.6 Echemi
14.7 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
14.8 Genomatica
14.9 Grupa Azoty
14.10 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
14.11 Highsun Group
14.12 Kuibyshevazot
14.13 Lanxess
14.14 Luxi Group
14.15 Sumitomo Chemical
14.16 Toray
14.17 UBE
14.18 Unipetrol

15 Appendix
15.1 Questionnaire


