Global Caprolactam Market Report 2023: Escalating Need for Lightweight Automotive Vehicles Boosts Growth

The Global Caprolactam Market is estimated to be USD 15.98 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.74 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.32%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Escalating Need for Lightweight Automotive Vehicles
- Rising Electrical & Electronics Applications
- Expansion of Films and Coatings Applications
Restraints
- Moisture Absorption Resulting in Degradation of Properties
Opportunities
- Research and Development of Bio-Based Caprolactam
Challenges
- Anti-Dumping Regulations in China
- Fluctuation in the Price of Raw Materials
Market Segmentations
The Global Caprolactam Market is segmented based on Raw Material, Application, End-User, and Geography.
- By Raw Material, the market is classified into Phenol and Cyclohexane.
- By Application, the market is classified into Engineering Resins & Films, Industrial Yarns, Textiles & Carpets, and Others.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Films, Nylon 6 Resins, Nylon 6 Fibers, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Caprolactam Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Caprolactam Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$15.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$19.74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Caprolactam Market, By Raw Material
7 Global Caprolactam Market, By Application
8 Global Caprolactam Market, By End-User
9 Americas' Caprolactam Market
10 Europe's Caprolactam Market
11 Middle East and Africa's Caprolactam Market
12 APAC's Caprolactam Market
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
14.1 AdvanSix
14.2 Alpek
14.3 BASF
14.4 CPDC
14.5 DOMO
14.6 Echemi
14.7 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
14.8 Genomatica
14.9 Grupa Azoty
14.10 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
14.11 Highsun Group
14.12 Kuibyshevazot
14.13 Lanxess
14.14 Luxi Group
14.15 Sumitomo Chemical
14.16 Toray
14.17 UBE
14.18 Unipetrol
15 Appendix
15.1 Questionnaire
