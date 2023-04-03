Global Caprolactam Market Report 2023: Escalating Need for Lightweight Automotive Vehicles Boosts Growth

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Caprolactam Market (2023-2028) by Raw Material, End Product, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Caprolactam Market is estimated to be USD 15.98 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.74 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.32%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Escalating Need for Lightweight Automotive Vehicles

Rising Electrical & Electronics Applications

Expansion of Films and Coatings Applications

Restraints

Moisture Absorption Resulting in Degradation of Properties

Opportunities

Research and Development of Bio-Based Caprolactam

Rising Electrical & Electronics Applications

Challenges

Anti-Dumping Regulations in China

Fluctuation in the Price of Raw Materials



Market Segmentations



The Global Caprolactam Market is segmented based on Raw Material, Application, End-User, and Geography.

By Raw Material, the market is classified into Phenol and Cyclohexane.

By Application, the market is classified into Engineering Resins & Films, Industrial Yarns, Textiles & Carpets, and Others.

By End-User, the market is classified into Films, Nylon 6 Resins, Nylon 6 Fibers, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Caprolactam Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Caprolactam Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Caprolactam Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Caprolactam Market, By Raw Material



7 Global Caprolactam Market, By Application



8 Global Caprolactam Market, By End-User



9 Americas' Caprolactam Market



10 Europe's Caprolactam Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Caprolactam Market



12 APAC's Caprolactam Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles

14.1 AdvanSix

14.2 Alpek

14.3 BASF

14.4 CPDC

14.5 DOMO

14.6 Echemi

14.7 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore

14.8 Genomatica

14.9 Grupa Azoty

14.10 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

14.11 Highsun Group

14.12 Kuibyshevazot

14.13 Lanxess

14.14 Luxi Group

14.15 Sumitomo Chemical

14.16 Toray

14.17 UBE

14.18 Unipetrol



15 Appendix

15.1 Questionnaire





Companies Mentioned

AdvanSix

Alpek

BASF

CPDC

DOMO

Echemi

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore

Genomatica

Grupa Azoty

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

Highsun Group

Kuibyshevazot

Lanxess

Luxi Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Toray

UBE

Unipetrol





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwjrmf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment