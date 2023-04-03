Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

3 April 2023



Fixing of coupon rates effective from 5 April 2023

Effective from 5 April 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 5 April 2023 to 5 July 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030494935, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 5 April 2023: 3.8030% pa

