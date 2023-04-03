Reunion Gold Announces Upgrade To OTCQX

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD - OTCQX: RGDFF) (the “Company” or “Reunion Gold”) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB to the OTCQX Best Market, the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and international securities trade. Reunion Gold will begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol ‘RGDFF’.



“We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, the highest market tier of the OTC. We believe this is a key step in our growth plan and increasing visibility of the Company,” stated Rick Howes, the CEO of Reunion Gold.

Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2021, the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,000 meters of strike and to a depth of 575 meters. The Company’s Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’ and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol ‘RGDFF’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the expectation about enhance visibility and accessibility to U.S. Investors. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

