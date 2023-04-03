Intermap Announces Subscription Renewal with Autonomous Aviation Customer

DENVER, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced one of its autonomous aircraft clients has renewed its NEXTView® subscription as their early-stage operations expand.



Intermap and Lufthansa Systems co-developed Lido SurfaceData NEXTView (NEXTView) and certified it with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for use in commercial avionics. NEXTView provides highly accurate elevation data to support autonomous aircraft landing and UAV operations as well as Terrain Avoidance and Warning Systems (TAWS) and Synthetic Vision Systems (SVS) in traditional aircraft. As the autonomous aircraft industry develops and grows, it will rely heavily on global data availability and accuracy to make unmanned flights safer and more efficient as goods and people are moved around the world.

NEXTView is uniquely positioned as the first of its kind and only certified elevation dataset on the market. It is the only global elevation dataset certified for aviation, with a Type-1 certification from the EASA, the European equivalent of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States. NEXTView is critical in the rapidly growing unmanned aircraft market and has been integrated with multiple Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Unmanned Traffic Management Systems (UTMs) since its market entry in 2019.

“Our aviation surface data brings critical information to the unmanned aviation industry,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “Companies that are leading the path towards unmanned flights need foundation data to support operations to plan and execute flights safely and efficiently. Certified NEXTView data provides accurate terrain and obstacle data for optimal and safe flight routing.”

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.