Neurostimulation Devices Market to Worth US$ 18,318.4 Million by 2031 as Demand for Chronic Pain Management Solutions Grows Worldwide: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Neurostimulation Devices Market was valued at US$ 8,275.6 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 18,318.4 Mn by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period 2023-2031. On the other hand, by volume, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the same period.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/neurostimulation-device-market



Global market is rapidly expanding due to the high prevalence of neurological disorders and diseases, coupled with an increase in demand for non-invasive treatment options. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), neurological disorders are responsible for 6.3% of the global burden of disease, with over 1 billion people affected worldwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that the number of people with neurological disorders in the United States alone exceeds 100 million, making it one of the leading causes of disability and death. With such staggering numbers, the need for innovative treatment options is more critical than ever.

Neurostimulation devices are gaining popularity as a viable treatment option for a wide range of neurological disorders, including chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and depression across the global neurostimulation devices market. These devices work by delivering electrical impulses to specific areas of the brain or nervous system, thereby reducing pain, improving mood, and reducing the symptoms of various neurological disorders.

The WHO and CDC have both acknowledged the benefits of neurostimulation devices and have endorsed their use as a treatment option for neurological disorders. The demand for these devices is being driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing healthcare spending, and the growing preference for non-invasive treatment options.

In addition, technological advancements in neurostimulation devices, such as the development of wireless devices and miniaturization, are also contributing to the growth of the market. As a result, the Neurostimulation Devices Market is expected to continue to grow at a rapid pace, providing patients with a safe and effective alternative to traditional treatments for neurological disorders.

Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Set to Dominate Global Market with Over 86% Share, Fueled by Rising Demand for Effective Pain Management Solutions

The implantable neurostimulator devices segment is expected to generate more than 86% of the revenue in the Neurostimulation Devices Market. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of implantable devices, which offer long-term relief to patients suffering from neurological disorders. Recent technological breakthroughs, such as the development of rechargeable implantable devices, have further boosted the growth of this segment. These devices can be charged wirelessly, eliminating the need for surgery to replace batteries, and providing patients with more freedom and convenience.

Moreover, the introduction of closed-loop systems, which use advanced algorithms to automatically adjust stimulation levels based on the patient's needs, has also driven the growth of the implantable neurostimulator devices segment. These systems provide more precise and personalized treatment, resulting in improved patient outcomes and satisfaction.

In recent years, there have been several notable developments in the Neurostimulation Device Market. For example, in 2020, Boston Scientific received FDA approval for its Vercise Genus Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System, which is designed to treat symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The system uses multiple independent current control technology to deliver precise and tailored stimulation to targeted areas of the brain, offering patients a more personalized treatment option.

Pain Management Devices to Dominate Global Neurostimulation devices market With More than 39% Revenue Contribution

Neurostimulation devices are used to stimulate specific nerves or areas of the brain to treat various medical conditions, manage chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, depression, and other conditions. As a result, more than 39% of the global neurostimulation devices market revenue is coming from sales of pain management devices. This indicates that the use of neurostimulation devices for pain management has gained significant adoption and popularity among healthcare providers and patients.

One reason for the high adoption of pain management neurostimulation devices is the growing prevalence of chronic pain worldwide. According to the International Association for the Study of Pain, chronic pain affects approximately 20% of the world's population. Neurostimulation devices offer a non-pharmacological alternative for pain management, reducing the risk of dependence, addiction, and other adverse effects associated with pain medications.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/neurostimulation-device-market

Some of the most popular type for pain management in the neurostimulation devices market

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices: implanted under the skin, these devices send electrical impulses to the spinal cord to block pain signals from reaching the brain. They're commonly used for chronic pain in the back, legs, and arms. Popular SCS devices include Medtronic Intellis, Abbott Proclaim XR, and Boston Scientific SpectraWave.

implanted under the skin, these devices send electrical impulses to the spinal cord to block pain signals from reaching the brain. They're commonly used for chronic pain in the back, legs, and arms. Popular SCS devices include Medtronic Intellis, Abbott Proclaim XR, and Boston Scientific SpectraWave. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices: these non-invasive devices use low-voltage electrical currents to relieve pain. They're commonly used for acute and chronic pain in various parts of the body, including the back, neck, and joints. Popular TENS devices include Omron Max Power Relief, HealthmateForever YK15AB, and iReliev TENS + EMS Combination Unit.

these non-invasive devices use low-voltage electrical currents to relieve pain. They're commonly used for acute and chronic pain in various parts of the body, including the back, neck, and joints. Popular TENS devices include Omron Max Power Relief, HealthmateForever YK15AB, and iReliev TENS + EMS Combination Unit. Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) Devices: implanted under the skin, these devices send electrical impulses to peripheral nerves to relieve pain. They're commonly used for chronic pain in the arms, legs, and feet. Popular PNS devices include Abbott Axium and Boston Scientific Precision Spectra.

implanted under the skin, these devices send electrical impulses to peripheral nerves to relieve pain. They're commonly used for chronic pain in the arms, legs, and feet. Popular PNS devices include Abbott Axium and Boston Scientific Precision Spectra. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices: implanted under the skin, these devices send electrical impulses to specific areas of the brain to manage chronic pain. They're commonly used for pain associated with conditions like Parkinson's disease, dystonia, and epilepsy. Popular DBS devices include Medtronic Activa and Boston Scientific Vercise.

implanted under the skin, these devices send electrical impulses to specific areas of the brain to manage chronic pain. They're commonly used for pain associated with conditions like Parkinson's disease, dystonia, and epilepsy. Popular DBS devices include Medtronic Activa and Boston Scientific Vercise. High-Frequency Stimulation (HFS) Devices: these devices use high-frequency electrical impulses to stimulate the spinal cord or peripheral nerves to relieve pain. They're commonly used for chronic pain in the back, legs, and arms. Popular HFS devices include Nevro Senza and Stimwave.

Medtronic PLC Captures More than 34% Revenue Share of Global Neurostimulation Devices Market

Medtronic PLC has firmly established itself as the largest producer in the global neurostimulation devices market, with more than 34% revenue share of the market. This dominant market position is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and its ability to provide cutting-edge medical devices and therapies that meet the needs of patients with a variety of neurological conditions.

Current Market Position

In terms of its current market position, Medtronic's strong global presence has helped it maintain its leadership in the neurostimulation devices market. The company operates in more than 160 countries and has a vast network of distributors and partners, allowing it to reach a wide range of customers worldwide. Medtronic's reputation for quality and reliability has also helped it to build strong relationships with healthcare providers, who trust the company's products to provide effective treatment for their patients.

Key Regional Market

One key regional market for Medtronic in the neurostimulation devices market is North America. This region accounts for a significant portion of the company's revenue, driven in part by a high prevalence of neurological disorders and a growing demand for innovative treatments. However, Medtronic also has a strong presence in other regions, including Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, where it is investing in expanding its product portfolio and growing its customer base.

Medtronic's top consumer base includes patients with chronic pain, movement disorders, and other neurological conditions, as well as healthcare providers and hospitals that use the company's devices and therapies. The company's product portfolio includes a wide range of neurostimulation devices, such as spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators, and sacral nerve stimulators, as well as drug delivery systems and other medical devices.

Growth Strategies

In terms of growth strategies, Medtronic is focused on expanding its product portfolio, particularly in areas such as neuromodulation and robotics. The company is also investing in research and development to develop new and innovative treatments for neurological disorders, with a particular focus on improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Medtronic is also exploring strategic partnerships and collaborations with other companies and organizations to expand its reach and drive growth in key neurostimulation device markets.

R&D Investment

In terms of investment in R&D of neurostimulation devices, Medtronic has been a major player in this space, investing heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative treatments for neurological conditions. In its most recent fiscal year, the company invested over $2 billion in R&D across all of its business lines, including its neurostimulation devices division. This investment has helped Medtronic to stay at the forefront of innovation in the neurostimulation device market and to maintain its position as the largest producer in the industry.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Bionics

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

BrainsWay

Cochlear

CONMED Corporation

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS

Laborie Medical Technologies, Inc.

MED-EL Medical Electronics

Medtronic PLC

Nevro Corp

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/neurostimulation-device-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

Get Free sample copy of this report @

