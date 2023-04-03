Avicanna Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended December 31, 2022

92% Y-Y increase in Canadian product sales, driven by increased number of commercial SKUs and listings.



$4M in revenue, representing 24% Y-Y growth coupled with reduction in SG&A and 35% in EBITA improvements.

TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company “) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased announce the filing of its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022.

Aras Azadian, CEO stated, “During 2022, we continued to successfully demonstrate the scalable potential of our business model and differentiated value of our proprietary products in Canada. In parallel, we expanded our global reach into the 19th international market. We are pleased to demonstrate our ongoing advancements in research and our pipeline including our first pharmaceutical partnership and several drug submissions. We have established a leadership position for Avicanna’s scientific platform and intellectual property portfolio through our dedicated focus on medical and pharmaceutical applications of cannabinoids. We believe that 2023 will be a transformational year for us as we expect to scale commercialization efforts and address significant market opportunities both in Canada and internationally.”

2022 corporate highlights

Total fiscal 2022 revenue of $4M representing growth of 24% from fiscal 2021, cost reduction initiatives that resulted in 23% decrease in SG&A which combined, yielded 35% improvements in EBITA Y-Y.





Canadian revenue growth driven by 92% increase product sales, extension to 23 commercial SKUs and expansion to 78 commercial listings across Canada.





International revenue growth from licensing agreements with pharmaceutical industry companies and opening of the company’s 19 th international market.





international market. Advancement of the scientific platform and pharmaceutical pipeline including the initiation of musculoskeletal pain and inflammation real world evidence study on RHO Phyto™ topical product.





Advancement of epilepsy research programs with the University of Toronto and University Health Network resulting in the filing of a complete patent on a novel formulation for reducing seizures.





Other highlights subsequent to Q4 2022

Shoppers Drug Mart and Avicanna announced that Shoppers Drug Mart will transition the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers business to Avicanna. As part of the transition, Avicanna will introduce MyMedi.ca, a new medical cannabis care platform.

With initial transitional support from the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers team, MyMedi.ca will provide a scientifically curated and diverse formulary of products in collaboration with Canadian licensed producers, and comprehensive training programs for the medical community.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than thirty products across various market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand these medical and wellness products are a line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical-community education and training.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates look to address unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

