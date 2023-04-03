Giyani Announces Appointment of President and Chief Executive Officer

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the integrated K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana (“K.Hill Battery Manganese Project” or “K.Hill”), is pleased to announce a number of senior management changes, including the appointment of Mr. Danny Keating as President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company. Mr. Keating joins Giyani and its Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Mr. Keating brings almost 30 years of mining and resources industry experience, including several senior leadership roles as CEO of privately held Alufer Mining and Dynamic Mining, as well ASX-listed Lindian Resources. He is a South African qualified mining engineer, currently based in the United Kingdom, who started his career with Anglo American and Gold Fields working in production, as well as project development, project finance and strategy. He later worked in London as a mining analyst and corporate finance executive with Collins Stewart and ABN AMRO. He has practical experience of managing culturally diverse teams across multiple African jurisdictions, as well as cultivating strong relationships with government decision makers, local communities, business leaders and other stakeholders to deliver on business objectives.

Mr. Jonathan Henry will remain as Executive Chair of the Company working closely with Mr. Keating to ensure a smooth transition. It is expected that Mr. Henry will return to a Non-Executive Chair role in early-May 2023 and at such time Ms. Stephanie Hart, who has served as interim lead independent director during this transitionary period, will relinquish that role and will focus on her roles as a director and Chair of the Audit and Compensation Committees.

As part of the ongoing organizational restructuring, Mr. Derk Hartman has departed from his position as President and Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

Jonathan Henry, Executive Chair of the Company, commented:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Danny as our new CEO. He has the knowledge and expertise to allow the Company to build on its achievements in developing our low carbon process for production of a critical battery raw material and to establish ourselves as a globally significant player in the manganese battery chemicals market.”

Danny Keating, incoming CEO of the Company, commented:

“Giyani has the potential to occupy a strategic position in the critical battery raw materials sector and I am excited about leading the Company through this pivotal time in its development. K.Hill is one of the very few advanced projects in the battery-grade manganese sector capable of meeting the surge of demand anticipated from the electric vehicle market and I am very much looking forward to working with the management team and the board of directors to evaluate and focus the Company’s strategy and deliver the full potential of the Company for all of our stakeholders and partners.”

The Company has granted Mr. Keating 3,000,000 stock options (each an “Option”) in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of five years from today’s date. The Options have a series of vesting provisions over a period of 36 months with the provision that Mr. Keating remains engaged by the Company at the applicable vesting dates.

About Giyani

Giyani’s mission is to become a sustainable, low carbon producer of battery materials for the electric vehicle (“EV”) industry. It has developed a hydrometallurgical process to produce high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, a lithium-ion battery cathode precursor material critical for EVs, directly from ore from its manganese oxide deposits in Botswana, wholly-owned by its Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company’s assets include the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project and the Otse and Lobatse manganese prospects, each of which has seen historical mining activities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Jonathan Henry, Executive Chair

Contact:

Jonathan Henry

Executive Chair

+44 7798 801 783

jhenry@giyanimetals.com

Danny Keating

President & Chief Executive Officer

dkeating@giyanimetals.com

George Donne

VP Business Development

+44 7866 591 897

gdonne@giyanimetals.com

