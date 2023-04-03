ALLIED COPPER ANNOUNCES RENEWED AGREEMENT WITH EMERGING MARKETS CONSULTING, LLC

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the “Company” or “Allied”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an addendum (the “Addendum”) to the agreement previously announced on March 14, 2022, between Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC”) and Allied (the “EMC Agreement”), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”).



The addendum serves to re-establish the EMC Agreement for a three-month term, following which, the Company has the option to renew the EMC Agreement for a further three-month term on substantially the same terms. Under the EMC Agreement, EMC will provide investor and public relations services to Allied, including arrangement for and provision of electronic media and webcast services, as well as the drafting of corporate information and dissemination of such information through email and trade shows. In consideration for these services, EMC will be paid a cash fee of $150,000 USD at the beginning of the three-month term and has the option to extended for a further period of three months on the same terms.



EMC acts at arm’s length to the Company and has no present interests, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fees paid by the Company to EMC are solely for the services provided by EMC and will come from the Company’s general working capital account.

