Context Therapeutics to Participate in Two April 2023 Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for solid tumors, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Martin Lehr will participate virtually in two investor conferences in April 2023. Details of the events are as follows:



Diamond Equity Emerging Growth Invitational Investor Conference: The Company will present on Wednesday, April 5 at 9:40 a.m. ET. To register for the event, please click here.

22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference: The Company will present on Wednesday, April 19 at 8:45 a.m. ET. Context will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing medicines for solid tumors. Context is developing CTIM-76, a selective Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x CD3 bispecific antibody for CLDN6-positive tumors, currently in preclinical development. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the ability of the Company and its employees to participate in and present at conferences, (ii) the results of our clinical trials, (iii) the potential benefits of our product candidate, (iv) the likelihood data will support future development, and (v) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of our product candidate. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

