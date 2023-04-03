The Global Solid State Cooling Market is forecast to grow by USD 338.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06441006/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the solid state cooling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by energy efficiency in solid state cooling technology, increasing demand in various industries, and environmental sustainability for solid state cooling.



The solid state cooling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Single stage

• Multi stage



By End-user

• Automotive

• Semiconductor and electronics

• Healthcare

• Consumer



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advancements in thermoelectric technology as one of the prime reasons driving the solid state cooling market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption in electronics cooling and growing demand for food and beverage cooling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the solid state cooling market covers the following areas:

• Solid state cooling market sizing

• Solid state cooling market forecast

• Solid state cooling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solid state cooling market vendors that include AMS Technologies AG, Antylia Scientific, II VI Inc., CustomChill Inc., EVERREDtronics, Ferrotec Holdings Corp., Hi Z Technology, Komatsu Ltd., Kryotherm, P and N Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd., Phononic, RMT Ltd., Solid State Cooling Systems, Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Thermonamic Electronics Jiangxi Corp. Ltd., Wellen Technology Co. Ltd., Z MAX Co. Ltd., Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Merit Technology Group, and TEC Microsystems GmbH. Also, the solid state cooling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

