The Global Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market is forecast to grow by USD 566.78 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period

Our report on the kidney stones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing popularity of flexible digital ureteroscopes, rising incidence of urolithiasis among the global population, and increasing prevalence of kidney stone disease.



The kidney stones market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Ureteroscopy

• Lithotripsy

• Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL)



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Specialty clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in technologies in kidney stones treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the kidney stones market growth during the next few years. Also, rising geriatric population and initiatives to increase public awareness, physician education, and clinical training will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kidney stones market vendors that include Anvik Biotech, Aristo Pharma GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Biomedix Siomond Pharma, Cipla Ltd., Cmg Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd., Mission Pharmacal Co., Nostrum Pharmaceuticals LLC, Walter Bushnell, Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Worth Medicines Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG. Also, the kidney stones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

