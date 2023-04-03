US Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Size Worth USD 12.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting 9.6% CAGR

Pune, India, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global US Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market was estimated at USD 6.26 billion in 2022. The market valuation is slated to rise from USD 6.82 billion in 2023 to USD 12.94 billion by 2030 at a 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Medical equipment called a blood glucose monitoring system is used to keep track of people's blood glucose levels, particularly those with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. These tools can quickly and accurately measure blood glucose levels, allowing medical decisions to be based on the blood sugar level.

Industry Development:

February 2022 Senseonics bagged the U.S. FDA approval for its Eversense E3 CGM system for application with E3 sensor, which can be used for up to six months.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 12.94 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 6.26 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 96





Key Takeaways from the US Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market:

In 2020, Dexcom, Inc. earned USD 1,509.5 million in revenue, indicating a 30.0% increase from the previous year.

An increasing number of patients can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes (type 1 and type 2) in the U.S. population.

Market growth will be hindered by delays in product launches in the U.S.

The market is categorized into continuous glucose monitoring systems and self-monitoring blood glucose systems based on device type.

Driving factor:

Rising Diabetes Occurrence to Propel Market Growth

One of the main causes of an increase in patients is the increased incidence of diabetes (both type 1 and type 2) in the U.S. The demand for blood glucose monitoring devices among the patient population is being driven by this as well as increased awareness campaigns by market participants and government authorities. These factors drive the US Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market growth.





Segmentation:

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segment to Gain Traction Through 2030

The market is divided into two categories, continuous glucose monitoring system and self-monitoring blood glucose system, based on device type. In 2022, the market was dominated by the continuous glucose monitoring system segment. One of the key drivers of the segment's growth is the increased device penetration among the diabetic population.

Invasive Segment to Experience Robust Demand due to Rising Number of Product Approvals & Launches

The market is divided into invasive and non-invasive based on type. Invasive products dominated the US Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market share in 2022. Increased market penetration and adoption of this intrusive BGM system are anticipated as a result of regulatory authorities' increased efforts to broaden reimbursement policies.

Wearable Segment to Garner Monumental Attention During the Forecast Period

The market is divided into wearable and non-wearable based on modality. Throughout the projection period, the wearable segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR. CGM systems that are now in the market are wearables. As a result, a driver in the segment's growth is the growing prevalence of these devices among people with diabetes.

Type 2 Diabetes Segment Dominated the Market due to Rising Penetration of Devices Among Patients

On the basis of patient type, the market is segmented into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. The type 2 diabetes segment dominated the market in 2022. The rising prevalence of the condition in the country is leading to an increasing patient pool requiring blood glucose level monitoring regularly.

Retail Sales Segment Held the Largest Market Share due to Rising Penetration in Homecare Settings

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail sales and institutional sales. The retail sales segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rising penetration of private-label brands in retail outlets at discounted prices is likely to propel the growth of the retail sales segment.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Competitive Landscape

Broad Product Portfolio Gives Top Players a Competitive Edge

There are three significant players active in the consolidated U.S. market. The three largest and now the only companies in the market offering CGMs are Dexcom Inc., Abbott, and Medtronic. In 2022, Dexcom, Inc. held the largest market share for blood glucose monitoring systems in the U.S. The companies’ increasing focus on introducing newer versions of the items to expand their blood glucose monitoring system range and their presence in the nation are the factors attributing to their dominance.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the US Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market:

Dexcom, Inc. (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Senseonics (U.S.)

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland)

LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC (U.S.)

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC (U.S.)

GlucoTrack, Inc. (U.S.)

