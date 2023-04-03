Aqua Security Doubles Channel-Driven Revenue Year Over Year

BOSTON, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced it doubled channel-driven revenue year over year. This growth follows the launch of a new partner program, Aqua Advantage, which focuses on enabling a strong group of strategic partners across key regions. The new approach has been well-received by partners, leading to 500% growth in partner driven pipeline. Indirect revenue is increasing steadily and now accounts for more than 65% of Aqua’s overall revenue.

Jeannette Lee Heung, Senior Director, Global Channel and Alliances at Aqua, and one of CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs, attributes the success to Aqua’s simple approach. The new program forgoes the traditional multi-tiered structure with complex discount models, to instead build mutually beneficial strategies that support partners’ goals and bolster ongoing revenue generation through services delivery and referral incentives. Aqua Advantage was recognized by CRN in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

“Since the launch of Aqua Advantage, we have heard from countless partners that our model is impressively simple, which makes it easy to help their customers leverage cloud native security tools,” said Lee Heung. “We’ve streamlined onboarding, deal registration and training so that partners have faster, more effective paths to revenue, and better enablement to support their customers in delivering Aqua’s cloud native security solutions. They have all responded positively and seen success.”

New Support Services & Training

Aqua Advantage has also amped up its support services training. Now, enabled partners have the resources they need to help customers efficiently deploy and manage Aqua’s technology on a broader scale, even if they previously lacked the staff or skillset. Partners are equipped to support customers with long-term roadmaps, which fosters lasting customer relationships and continued revenue opportunities. The program’s enhanced benefits have enabled the team to forge new relationships within the partner ecosystem, and Aqua has doubled its number of partners year over year.

Aqua is constantly evaluating ways it can add value for partners. The most recent additions include two new certification programs: Aqua Sales Certification and Aqua Certified Sales Engineer. Each of these certifications are the result of partner feedback and diligent efforts to evaluate partner needs and provide the support necessary to drive success. As the Aqua Advantage program continues to evolve over the next year, Aqua will expand its offerings to better support MSP partners. Other goals include doubling revenue from partner sourced opportunities, expanding its partner ecosystem by 50 percent, growing the channel team and increasing co-branding marketing.

One Integrated, Comprehensive Platform

Partners are looking to consolidate the solutions they offer to their customers. The Aqua Cloud Security Platform protects the entire development life cycle from code to cloud and back, and is the industry’s most integrated cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP). After expanding its platform with fully integrated Software Supply Chain Security, it is the only solution with the end-to-end context to accurately identify and stop threats in any phase of the application life cycle.

“Partners love working with Aqua because we offer a comprehensive cloud native security platform that is easy to deploy and manage from a single dashboard. They can streamline workflows and reduce overhead while confidently delivering holistic security services for their customers,” said Lee Heung.

Visit Aqua’s website to learn more about Aqua Advantage.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), protecting the application lifecycle from dev to cloud and back. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/.

