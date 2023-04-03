Reed’s Announces New Distribution Partnership with Roundy’s Supermarket

NORWALK, Conn., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, today announced a new distribution partnership with Roundy’s Supermarket (“Roundy’s”) in Wisconsin. Roundy’s, a leading Midwest grocer and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kroger Co., operates over 100 locations throughout the state of Wisconsin under the retail banners Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market. This new distribution agreement will kick off with the launch of Reed’s Hard Ginger Ale, bringing fan-favorite Reed’s product to over 100 doors in Wisconsin.



“We are excited to partner with a leading Midwest grocer like Roundy’s and expand the retail footprint of our fan-favorite Hard Ginger Ale,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s. “Our partnership with Roundy’s will not only benefit from their strong presence in the upper Midwest, but will serve as a first step for potential expansion to the other Kroger chains in the future. We look forward to the mutual success of both Reed’s and Roundy’s as we serve customers across the Midwest.”

Light and refreshing, Reed’s® Hard Ginger Ale contains 5% ABV and is only 100 calories per can. Available in four delectable flavors – Mango, Pineapple-Coconut, Cherry-Lime, and Watermelon-Strawberry – each can is well-balanced with a sweet and savory burst followed by a distinct, bold and spicy kick of ginger. Remaining true to the Reed’s roots, these ready-to-drink (RTD) spiked ginger ales are packed with REAL ginger and naturally brewed without artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colors.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

