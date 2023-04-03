Gentherm Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report.



The 2022 Sustainability Report highlights Gentherm’s key areas of focus: People, Planet and Places, and provides updates on previously established environmental performance metrics. In addition, Gentherm updated the pillars of its sustainability approach to include a focus on products, highlighting efforts to develop technologies that promote increased energy efficiency and driving range by reducing power consumption of an electric vehicle.

“This past year marked tremendous progress towards creating a more sustainable future for Gentherm, our community and our stakeholders,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “The announcement of our long-term carbon reduction plan represents a major step forward on our sustainability journey as we work internally and with our suppliers to reduce emissions across the entire supply chain. We are proud of the progress we’ve made and are equally energized about what the future holds.”

Highlights from the report include:

Announcement of Gentherm’s long-term carbon reduction goal of 59% reduction for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035

Spotlight on the major environmental advantages of Gentherm's technologies including how: Gentherm’s Cell Connecting Boards production through the use of a mechanical structuring process is more sustainable. ClimateSense®, Gentherm's microclimate comfort system, uses cutting-edge hardware combined with advanced software algorithms to deliver optimal vehicle occupant comfort while providing improved energy efficiency. Gentherm’s Climate Control Seat (CCS®) product lines leverage patented technologies providing vehicle passenger thermal comfort through seating surfaces, while also delivering energy efficiency improvements and reduced vehicle emissions.





The full report can be found on the Company’s website:

https://gentherm.com/en/esg.

