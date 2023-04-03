Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, N.J., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023 after market close. A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.



Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on April 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839 United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428 Access Code: 815758

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on April 28, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 12, 2023.

US Toll Free: +1 866 813 9403 UK (Local): +0204 525 0658 US (Local): +1 929 458 6194 All other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 640586

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of December 31, 2022, the Company reported assets of $13.8 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens and Nassau Counties, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank