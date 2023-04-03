Prebid.org Announces Inaugural Prebid Summit Launching in October 2023

NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebid.org, the organization that oversees open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions, today announced its inaugural, invite-only summit launching in October this year. The event, taking place in New York City, will gather industry leaders to examine the future of a privacy oriented and ad-supported digital ecosystem, with the opportunity to participate in new initiatives to help spur programmatic innovation.



“Our goal as we launch this first edition of the Prebid Summit is to create a forum to address the challenges many across the industry are faced with and provide an environment that allows everyone present to be part of the conversations,” said Mike Racic, President at Prebid.org. “We look forward to welcoming a diverse group of leaders to help define the open source products and guidelines that will prepare our industry for the future.”

The Prebid Summit will offer a mix of premium content and round table discussions where conference attendees will be active participants, and aim to solve the real world problems publishers, ad-tech companies and buyers are experiencing. Initial speakers will include the following Prebid board members, with more speakers to be announced soon:

Mike Racic, President, Prebid

Garrett McGrath, SVP, Product Management, Magnite

Paul Ryan, CTO, OpenX

Patrick McCann, Senior Vice President, Research, Cafe Media

For more information, to request an invitation, purchase tickets, submit a call for speakers or sponsor the event, please visit the Summit website here .

About Prebid.org

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.