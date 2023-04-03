The Rising Prevalence of Clostridium Difficile Infections Will Drive Clostridium Difficile Infections Treatment Market to US$ 1,727.10 Million by 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from Growth Plus Reports analyzes the production, potential applications, demand, major manufacturers, and SWOT analysis of the global clostridium difficile infections treatment market .

The clostridium difficile infections treatment Market Report assists in determining the optimum distribution methods for certain products and potential markets for future product launches. The report also analyses the purchase and supply trends influencing the market's production strategy. You can get insights into comprehensive TOC, Tables, and Charts presented throughout the report for valuable data, information, important statistics, trends, and detailed competitive landscape information in this market.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of clostridium difficile infections will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing public awareness will drive demand for clostridium difficile infections treatment.

North America dominates the global clostridium difficile infections treatment market.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 955.4 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1,727.1 million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Drug, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of clostridium difficile infections and the increased usage of antibiotics will drive the revenue growth of the clostridium difficile infections treatment market. Furthermore, increased medication research activities, new classes of non-antibiotic drugs and vaccines, increasing government support, and rising public awareness are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global clostridium difficile infections treatment market from three perspectives: Drug, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drug Segmentation: Based on the drug, the global clostridium difficile infections treatment market is segmented into metronidazole, vancomycin, fidaxomicin, metronidazole, probiotics, etc. The vancomycin segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is the most commonly prescribed medicine for CDI therapy since it is affordable and efficient.



Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the clostridium difficile infections treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market because these infections arise in hospitals, and the patient's prolonged stay in the hospital induces them to regard hospital pharmacies as the most dependable option for purchasing medicines.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global clostridium difficile infections treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the clostridium difficile infections treatment market with the largest revenue share. The high prevalence of clostridium difficile infections, advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased public awareness, the introduction of technologically advanced products, and favorable reimbursement policies are attributed to North America's significant revenue share.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global clostridium difficile infections treatment market are:

Pfizer, Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Da Volterra

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Immuron Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

MGB Biopharma

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Rebiotix, Inc.

Romark L.C.

Sanofi Pasteur SA

Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

Summit Therapeutics Plc

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Valneva SE

The clostridium difficile infections treatment devices market is competitive, with several international players involved. Market competitors concentrate on technical advancements, research and development, mergers, acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. announced in September 2022 that it has completed the Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the US FDA for SER-109 to prevent recurrent CDI. As a result of this approval, SER-109 might become the first oral microbiome treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Merk & Co., Inc. gained FDA approval in January 2020 for the DIFICID (fidaxomicin) indicated for treating CDI-associated diarrhea in children six months and older.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Company announced in February 2020 the completion of enrollment in Phase 3 clinical trial for RBX2660, an investigational treatment targeted at breaking the cycle of CDI recurrence.

Table of Content

CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE INFECTIONS TREATMENT MARKET TOC

