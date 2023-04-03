Monarch Private Capital Hires Andrew Milhouse as Manager, Renewable Energy

ATLANTA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to welcome Andrew Milhouse as Manager, Renewable Energy.



Milhouse will focus on identifying market opportunities and closing multi-level deals that create clean energy for local communities and drive positive returns for Monarch’s investors. In addition, Milhouse will continue to streamline the process that connects acquisitions with asset management while actively pursuing opportunities to modernize and enhance the business operations of the firm’s renewable energy division.

Prior to joining Monarch Private Capital, Milhouse held multiple positions at US Bank, most recently serving as an assistant director for its Bancorp Community Development Corporation. During his ten years with the firm, he managed a complex portfolio of renewable energy tax equity investments valued at over $700 million and managed a team that oversaw an 800+ deal portfolio of new market and historic tax credits totaling nearly $400 million in investment.

“Given the expected swift expansion of the renewable energy sector and our Company, Andrew's extensive expertise in tax equity financing and portfolio management will allow him to quickly make an impact at Monarch, identifying and overseeing viable growth opportunities and strategically positioning the firm for long-term success,” said Brent Barringer, Partner, Managing Director LIHTC & Renewables.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join an organization like Monarch that prioritizes making positive impacts on the communities in which it invests while being a leader in pushing our world towards a more sustainable future,” said Milhouse.

Milhouse earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska and an MBA from Saint Louis University in Missouri.

Monarch Private Capital is an active tax equity investor in the US renewable energy sector, financing 275 projects in 26 states. The projects will produce energy equivalent to C02 emissions from 14 million homes' electricity use for one year.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages ESG-oriented impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

