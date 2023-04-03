Sonatype Launches New Partner Acceleration Program to Help Partners Scale and Secure their Customers’ Software Supply Chains

FULTON, Md., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype , the pioneer of software supply chain management, today announced the launch of its Partner Acceleration Program . This new program framework delivers a wider range of benefits and increased go-to-market value for Sonatype Solution Providers, Global System Integrators and Technology Integration Alliances.

With the initial program launch, Sonatype has formalized its partner benefits for Solution Providers delivering Sonatype technology and services, ranging from design support to on-premises and cloud platform integration.

“The open source intelligence and security that Sonatype’s platform provides across the entire software development life cycle is second to none,” said Allen Talbott, Vice President of Sales at Saltworks Security. “Our long-time partnership with Sonatype has been incredibly valuable in growing our business, securing new clients, and giving our customers the information, tools, and software supply chain guidance they need to transform their development processes and build world-class application security programs.”



Ninety-one percent of organizations have adopted or have plans to adopt a digital-first business strategy. As the digital landscape becomes increasingly dangerous and complex, software supply chain management and security is critical to the digital transformation and success of today's businesses. Sonatype is on a mission to empower every engineering team with intelligence to create and maintain secure, quality and innovative software at scale. The new Sonatype Partner Acceleration Program features an ecosystem of technically certified solution providers, system integrators, and technology alliances that share this same vision, enabling organizations to scale and secure their application development processes while propelling growth.

“Software supply chain management remains a critical piece to securing the applications our customers develop and maintain over time,” said Joey Campione, President at Opticca Security. “Sonatype’s platform continues to deliver consistent results, reliability and increases overall developer productivity, providing our customers with what they need to continue to innovate at an accelerated pace. As a strategic partner, Sonatype’s solutions and support has been integral to scaling our business, and we anticipate that the new partner program will only amplify this further.”

Sonatype partners report higher win rates, increased profits, and more opportunities to build new revenue streams. With the Sonatype Partner Acceleration Program, Solution Providers receive structured tiers of benefits that support increased time to value and customer growth. As partners grow their business with Sonatype, they have access to increasing program benefits and exclusive resources, including dedicated partner managers, co-branded marketing materials, technical support, event opportunities, and more.

“This is an incredible time of growth for our Sonatype partner ecosystem. The demand for software supply chain management solutions continues to skyrocket as organizations increasingly recognize the need to understand the open source their applications depend on,” said Bruce Gordon, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales & Alliances at Sonatype. “We have an outstanding community of partners from across the globe providing industry-leading services and technologies. We’re excited to now provide this partner community with additional benefits designed to increase the value and delivery speed of safe and secure open source software.”

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. We empower developers and security professionals with intelligent tools to innovate more securely at scale. Our platform addresses every element of an organization’s entire software development life cycle, including third-party open source code, first-party source code, and containerized code. Sonatype identifies critical security vulnerabilities and code quality issues and reports results directly to developers when they can most effectively fix them. This helps organizations develop consistently high-quality, secure software which fully meets their business needs and those of their end-customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers already rely on our tools and guidance to help them deliver and maintain exceptional and secure software.

