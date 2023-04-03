Aterian Named 233rd Fastest Growing Company in the Americas by Financial Times

NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”), has been named in the fourth annual Financial Times ranking of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023 for the fourth year in a row, ranking 233rd out of 500 companies. This recognition is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list ranks companies with the strongest compounded annual revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 for public and private businesses across North, Central, and South America. Aterian grew 50% by that metric during that period.

Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are honored to have been recognized and ranked by the Financial Times. Despite the impressive ranking of our growth from 2018 to 2021, 2022 was a very challenging year for Aterian as supply chain and inflation impacted our net revenues and profitability which declined from 2021 levels. Today, as supply chain costs continue to normalize, we believe that we are on track to achieve our goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability in the second half of 2023.”

The full Financial Times report is in the March 28th print issue of the Financial Times. The list is also available at:

Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a leading technology-enabled consumer product platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across its many owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

