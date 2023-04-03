GoodBuy Gear Now Accepts Gently Used Car Seats For Resale

DENVER, CO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodBuy Gear, the leading online consignment marketplace for baby and kid gear, announces its GoodBuy™ Car Seat Safety Check, the first-ever proprietary process for buying and selling gently used car seats. The 30-point safety inspection process was developed over an extensive 12-month research and testing period with experts in car seat design, engineering and safety, plus child passenger safety technicians (CPSTs). Starting today, parents in any GoodBuy Gear location—Denver, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New York City and each city’s surrounding metro areas—can include gently used car seats in their pickup or drop-off selling service. Gently used car seats that pass the GoodBuy™ Car Seat Safety Check will be listed for resale on goodbuygear.com.

To provide the transparency and accountability required for parents to confidently participate in car seat resale, the GoodBuy™ Car Seat Safety Check process requires anyone selling a gently used car seat through GoodBuy Gear to sign a legally binding attestation certifying they are the original owner of the car seat and it has never been in a motor vehicle crash. If a car seat has been in a motor vehicle crash, it will not be accepted for resale. Additionally, all gently used car seats accepted for resale must be more than two years from expiration and not recalled. GoodBuy Gear’s Director of Customer Care and in-house CPST, Amanda Brown oversees this process, which is performed on every gently used car seat by GoodBuy Gear certified technicians.

“Our GoodBuy™ Car Seat Safety Check process takes the rigorous quality checks we perform on all secondhand baby and kid gear one step further because we know child passenger safety is paramount when used car seats enter the resale space,” said Brown. “Accepting gently used car seats for resale through this comprehensive inspection process provides a transparent and convenient option for families interested in buying and selling used car seats without compromising quality.”

The GoodBuy™ Car Seat Safety Check also offers a more sustainable alternative for used car seats—a baby and kid gear category that typically ends up in landfills long before its lifespan expiration. Over 12 million car seats are thrown away each year, amounting to 180 million pounds of annual waste that takes up to 1,000 years to decompose. In 2022 alone, GoodBuy Gear customers saved nearly 3,000 open box car seats from landfills by shopping with GoodBuy Gear instead of buying brand new. By adding gently used car seats to its list of accepted items for resale, GoodBuy Gear is taking a positive step toward achieving its pledge to help families save one million baby and kid items from landfills by 2025.

About GoodBuy Gear

Founded in 2016, GoodBuy Gear is a managed marketplace that enables parents to conveniently and sustainably circulate quality used baby and kid products. GoodBuy Gear’s mission is to give shopping and selling secondhand children’s items the convenience and legitimacy it deserves. Learn more about GoodBuy Gear on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and TikTok.

