The Europe Coconut Water Market is forecast to grow by $521.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.41% during the forecast period

Our report on the coconut water market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by nutritional benefits of coconut water, demand for gluten-free food and beverages, and marketing initiatives for promoting coconut water in Europe.



The coconut water market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Flavor

• Flavored coconut water

• Plain coconut water



By Product

• Sweetened coconut water

• Unsweetened coconut water



This study identifies the growing trend for organic coconut water as one of the prime reasons driving the coconut water market growth during the next few years. Also, new packaging trends and growing trend of brand certification among players will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coconut water market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Coconut water market sizing

• Coconut water market forecast

• Coconut water market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coconut water market vendors that include Chi, Cocofina Ltd., Cocos Pure Beverage Corp., First Grade International, FORCE BIO SAS, Goya Foods Inc., Gracekennedy Ltd., Happy Coco BV, Helios Ingredients Ltd., MightyBee Ltd., NATURE INNOVATION, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Green Coconut Foods Co. Ltd., The Vita Coco Co. Inc., TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd., Tropical Sun Foods, Universal Food Public Co. Ltd., Worlds Coconut Trading S.L., and ZICO Rising Inc. Also, the coconut water market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

