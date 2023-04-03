The Europe Railcar Leasing Market is forecast to grow by $2269.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Railcar Leasing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06440975/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the railcar leasing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased funding by the European commission, efficiency and reliability of rail over road transport, and reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal service.



The railcar leasing market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

• Freight cars

• Tank wagons

• Intermodals



By End-user

• Petroleum and chemical

• Coal

• Agricultural products

• Others



This study identifies the applications of advanced coatings on railcars as one of the prime reasons driving the railcar leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of intelligent systems in freight cars and the use of big data analytics in European rail freight will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the railcar leasing market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Railcar leasing market sizing

• Railcar leasing market forecast

• Railcar leasing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railcar leasing market vendors that include Akiem Group SAS, Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl, Angel Trains Ltd., Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA INTERSERVICES, ERR European Rail Rent GmbH, GATX Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., Rail Innovators Group B.V., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, TRANSCHEM Sp zoo, TRANSWAGGON GmbH, and VTG GmbH. Also, the railcar leasing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

