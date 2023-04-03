The US Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market is forecast to grow by $30.83 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06440970/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive parts aftermarket market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advantages and benefits of original OE replacement parts, growing average age of vehicles in US, and growing passion for vehicle customization and growth in number of vendors.



The automotive parts aftermarket market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the growing availability of automotive aftermarket parts on e-commerce platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive parts aftermarket market growth during the next few years. Also, enhancing operating efficiency with industry 4.0 and growing demand for hybrid and all-electric vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive parts aftermarket market in US covers the following areas:

• Automotive parts aftermarket market sizing

• Automotive parts aftermarket market forecast

• Automotive parts aftermarket market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive parts aftermarket market vendors that include 3M Co., Adient Plc, Aisin Corp., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Aptiv Plc, DENSO Corp., FlexNGate Group of Companies, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Stellantis NV, Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, Yazaki Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive parts aftermarket market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

