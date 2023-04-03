Energy Drinks Market to Hit USD 165.11 Billion by 2030 owing to Availability of a Wide Range of Flavors and Varieties of Energy Drinks | By SNS Insider

Pune, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size for Energy Drinks Market was assessed at USD 82.26 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to attain USD 165.11 billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the estimated period of 2023-2030, according to SNS Insider.

Energy drinks are beverages that are designed to provide an instant boost of energy and mental alertness. Energy drinks are popular among consumers who need a quick energy boost, such as athletes, students, and professionals who work long hours. Manufacturers are innovating and introducing new energy drinks with natural ingredients, low sugar content, and functional properties to meet the changing preferences of consumers.

Energy Drinks Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 82.26 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 165.11 Billion CAGR From 2023-2030 9.1% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Segments • by Product type (Shots, Drinks, and Mixers)

• by Packaging Type (Bottles and Cans)

• by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Specialist Retailers, and Other Distribution Channels) Company Profiles Red Bull, Monster Beverage Corporation, Rockstar Inc, PepsiCo, the coca-cola company, Arizona Beverage Company, National Beverage Corp, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Living Essentials, Cloud 9 Key Drivers •Notoriety of Energy drinks that furnish moment energy alongside mental and actual feeling. Market Opportunities •Change in customer inclination toward utilization of drinks and solid way of life.

Market Analysis

The growing trend of product innovation and development by manufacturers, who are launching new and improved energy drinks with added benefits such as low sugar content, natural ingredients, and functional properties. The increasing availability and accessibility of energy drinks in supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms, which is driving the energy drinks market growth. The expanding popularity of sports and gaming events, which is creating a surge in the demand for energy drinks as a performance-enhancing beverage. Growing urbanization and busy lifestyles, which is resulting in higher demand for energy drinks as a quick and convenient source of energy.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a multifaceted impact on the energy drinks market, affecting the supply chain, logistics, pricing, and consumer behavior. Russia and Ukraine are major producers of natural gas and oil, and the conflict has led to disruptions in the supply chain, which has affected the energy sector, including the target market. Companies in the industry will need to navigate these challenges carefully to ensure their continued success in a rapidly changing market.

Key Regional Development

Energy drinks have become a popular beverage choice in North America, with the region holding the largest energy drinks market share for these products. This is mainly due to the higher consumption of energy drinks in the region, as they are considered an essential part of various social events, parties, and celebrations. In recent years, the demand for energy drinks has surged in North America, and the trend is expected to continue in the future. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the hectic lifestyle of individuals and the need for an energy boost to keep up with their busy schedules. Additionally, the rising popularity of sports and fitness activities in the region has led to an increase in demand for energy drinks as a pre-workout supplement.

Key Takeaway from Energy Drinks Market Study

In recent years, the drinks segment has witnessed a surge in demand due to the growing popularity of energy drinks among health-conscious consumers. Energy drinks are known for their ability to provide an instant energy boost and improve alertness, making them a popular choice among athletes, students, and professionals.

As per SNS Insider, the bottle segment has proven to be a game-changer in the market. As more consumers seek convenience, variety, and functionality, bottled energy drinks have become a go-to option for many. With the right branding, formulation, and distribution strategy, companies can leverage this segment's potential and lead the way in the highly competitive market.

Recent Developments Related to Energy Drinks Market

Odyssey Wellness, a mushroom energy brand, has recently raised an impressive amount of US$6.3 million in a funding round. The funding was led by Sausalito-based venture capital firm Trinity Ventures, which has a strong track record of investing in successful consumer brands.

PepsiCo, one of the world's largest food and beverage companies, has recently announced a strategic investment in Celsius Holdings Inc., a fitness energy drink maker. The investment is part of PepsiCo's plan to expand its portfolio of healthier beverage options and tap into the growing trend of functional beverages.

