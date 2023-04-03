The Global Recycled Plastics Market is forecast to grow by 18.37 mn T during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recycled Plastics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06440960/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the rigid recycled plastics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by environment-friendly nature of recycled plastics, increasing demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry, and high investment in infrastructure in emerging countries.



The rigid recycled plastics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• PET

• HDPE

• PP

• LDPE

• Others



By Geographical

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for recycled plastics in automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the rigid recycled plastics market growth during the next few years. Also, effective waste management and growing demand for synthetic textiles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rigid recycled plastics market covers the following areas:

• Rigid recycled plastics market sizing

• Rigid recycled plastics market forecast

• Rigid recycled plastics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rigid recycled plastics market vendors that include Altium Packaging, B and B Plastics Inc., Covestro AG, Custom Polymers, HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH, Imerys S.A., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., J and A Young (Leicester) Ltd., Kuusakoski Oy, KW Plastics, MBA Polymers Inc., NaturaPCR, PET Processors LLC, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Republic Services Inc., Revolution Co., Ultra Poly Crop., Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Berry Global Inc. Also, the rigid recycled plastics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

