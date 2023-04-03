The Global Hospitality Robots Market is forecast to grow by USD 341.91 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospitality Robots Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282340/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hospitality robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing penetration of AI in robots, rising number of innovative start-ups in hospitality robots industry to upsurge the market growth, and increased advantages of automated robot work over human work.



The hospitality robots market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hotels

• Restaurants and bars

• Travel and tourism industry



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of IoT with robots as one of the prime reasons driving the hospitality robots market growth during the next few years. Also, investments by venture capitalists and technological advancements in hospitality robots that are used in cleaning: will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hospitality robots market covers the following areas:

• Hospitality robots market sizing

• Hospitality robots market forecast

• Hospitality robots market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hospitality robots market vendors that include Awabot, Bear Robotics Inc., Connected Robotics Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Jackys Electronic LLC, Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Pudu Technology Inc., Pypestream Inc., Quantum Robotics, Relay Robotics Inc., Richtech Robotics Inc., SAR Elektronic GmbH, Shanghai Gaussian Automation Tech. Dev. Co. Ltd., sliQue Robotics and Technology, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., ST Engineering Aethon Inc., Tailos, Ubtech Robotics Inc, and Knightscope Inc. Also, the hospitality robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

