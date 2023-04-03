SHEIN Dazzled Fashion Lovers At CF Toronto Eaton Centre

TORONTO, ON, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past weekend, SHEIN, one of the most affordable, accessible, and globally recognized fashion and beauty e-retailers held a wildly successful four-day Pop-Up shop at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

A steady stream of line-ups wove throughout the mall with over 5,500 fashion and beauty lovers who showed up to shop the ultimate spring fling pop-up, as well as SHEIN X, a design-forward collection that features emerging fashion designers, and the sought-after evoluSHEIN line, SHEIN’s purpose-driven collection with inclusive sizing made with responsibly sourced materials.

Guests enjoyed fun and interactive games, prizes from a giant bubble machine, beauty gifts and tote bag giveaways, and bubble tea from the SHEIN cafe.

Donations from VIP tickets helped SHEIN successfully support an important Toronto-based not-for-profit organization, New Circles Community Services. New Circles builds strong communities and provides much-needed clothing, employment skills training, and settlement support to those in need, predominantly newcomers to Canada.

SHEIN has long-term plans and commitments to continue planting roots in Toronto and Canada-wide. The immense success of the #SHEINthe6ix Toronto pop-up has made way for more SHEIN events across Canada, with a new and exciting SHEIN pop-up coming to Montreal this summer. Stay tuned for more pop-up events taking place in other major Canadian cities and for further details about the pop-up coming to Montreal summer of 2023.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. The brand uses on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to its agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling it to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. In April 2022, the company announced evoluSHEIN, a purpose-driven collection made with preferred materials such as recycled polyester and forest-friendly viscose. From its global offices, SHEIN reaches customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com.

About New Circles

New Circles builds stronger communities by alleviating poverty and strengthening the skills of those in need. The connections made with clients and valued partners help facilitate new beginnings and foster a supportive, safe space. Many clients are new to Canada, often refugees seeking asylum. New Circles is a shining example of what a difference a caring community can make and it ensures the dignity of clients remains the focus. By building social networks, clients can develop language skills, and prepare for employment while building their individual sense of self, increasing their confidence levels as they establish a new life in Canada.

About evoluSHEIN

evoluSHEIN is SHEIN’s purpose-driven collection with inclusive sizing and made with responsibly sourced materials. It works towards contributing to a more responsible fashion ecosystem and supports women’s empowerment projects through Vital Voices - a leading international non-profit that invests in women leaders taking on the world’s greatest challenges, including gender-based violence, the climate crisis, economic inequities, and more. These items are made from 100% certified recycled materials such as recycled polyester and forest-friendly viscose, the line is an affordable option for customers seeking to make a positive impact with their product choices.

About SHEIN X

SHEIN X is a design-forward program where SHEIN showcases new talent by partnering with emerging fashion designers. This program is dedicated exclusively to empowering small and medium-sized independent designers around the world by providing them with a platform to create bold designs that are true to themselves without worrying about the competitiveness of the fashion industry. Since its launch in January 2021, SHEIN X has empowered nearly 3,000 designers and artists from around the world launching over 25,000 original creations.



