Booming Electronics Sector to Elevate Foundry Services Market to Cross US$ 206 Billion in Revenues by 2033, According to Persistence Market Research

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global foundry services size is likely to reach US$ 124.6 billion in 2023. Overall demand for foundry services will surge at 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Accordingly, the worldwide Foundry Services Market will total a valuation of US$ 206 billion by 2033.



Electronics sector will retain its dominance during the forecast period. Foundry services demand in electronics segment is forecast to increase at 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

In recent years, electronics industry has been the leading end-user of foundry services. Factors such as rapid digitalization and penetration of 5G internet are generating enormous demand for electronic products. To meet this demand, electronic companies are opting for foundry services. Adoption of these services helps them to streamline their processes and save costs.

Telecom, computer and networking, and automotive sectors are also becoming key end users of foundry services. The worldwide foundry services market is expected to expand fast during the predicted period as more fabless businesses outsource their chip manufacture.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33402

Moreover, foundries are showing interest in automation, machine learning, and analytics. The benefits of these technologies, which include streamlining the production process and boosting yield without lowering quality, are what is driving demand for them.

Due to increased production capacity and lower prices, vendors are predicted to accept larger production contracts, which will result in a considerable increase in supply and close supply shortages in many sectors.

Key Takeaways from Foundry Services Market Report:

Global foundry services demand is likely to soar at 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By type, 12-inch segment will progress at 5.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

By application, electronics segment is set to expand at 5.0% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The USA foundry services market will reach a high of US$ 35.2 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Foundry services sales revenue in China market will increase at 6.6% CAGR over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. Korea foundry services market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. Japan foundry services industry is set to reach a valuation of US$ 33.4 billion by 2033.

“Surging adoption of electronic products worldwide will power fuel demand for foundry services. Further, growing need for streamlining production processes will boost the market.” Says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33402

Who is Winning?

Global Foundries, Powerchip Technology, Vanguard International Semiconductor, Samsung Semiconductor, Shanghai Huahong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing, DB HiTek, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, TowerJazz Semiconductor, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International are few of the leading foundry service providers.

Launching various services and establishing new facilities are key strategies employed by companies. Further, various companies also use strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to expand their presence.

Recent Developments:

In June 2021, a new manufacturing facility was started by Global Foundries. GF's more than US $4B (S$5B) investment will play a crucial role in meeting the rising demand from end users.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the foundry services market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in the foundry services market based on

Type (8 inches and 12 inches)

(8 inches and 12 inches) Application (communication and electronics) across various regions.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33402

About the Semiconductor and Electronics Division at Persistence Market Research (PMR)

Persistence Market Research's highly experienced semiconductor and electronics team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com