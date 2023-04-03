The Global Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Market is forecast to grow by $4391.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272627/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers, increasing awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, and strong pipeline coupled with approval of therapeutics.



The Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Drug Class

• Cholinesterase inhibitors

• N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacy

• Retail pharmacy

• E-commerce pharmacy



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of regenerative therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing funding for therapeutics discovery and availability of highly sensitive diagnostic modalities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market sizing

• Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market forecast

• Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market vendors that include AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., AgeneBio Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Biogen Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Grifols SA, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Neuronascent Inc., Novartis AG, Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Spinogenix Inc., T3D Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V., and Lupin Ltd. Also, the Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

