Healthcare Triangle Expands Long-Standing Customer Engagement with readabl.ai Medical Document Automation Solution

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, and data analytics for the healthcare and life sciences industry, today announced a multi-year subscription agreement with long-standing customer CalvertHeath for readabl.ai, a medical document automation solution that streamlines patient care and reduces operating costs.

Healthcare Triangle’s readabl.ai integrates advanced document capture, image recognition, and analysis capabilities with state-of-the-art public cloud artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes and narrative reports. With faster data processing, readabl.ai streamlines workflow to improve patient care and clinical efficiencies while maintaining security and confidentiality, and because it uses the public cloud, readabl.ai’s AI and language processing models are continually evolving and improving. Customizable for each customer’s private cloud environment, readabl.ai is designed to meet and exceed HIPAA and HITRUST standards for information security.

“Despite the evolution of today’s healthcare technology landscape, a trail of digitized paper records still follows patients as they move through the continuum of care. Thus, healthcare providers have a growing need for efficient information management and process automation for digitizing, ingesting, classifying, and extracting heath data while ensuring data security,” said Roy Sookhoo, COO of Healthcare Triangle. “As their long-standing trusted advisor, HCTI was able to further CalvertHealth’s digital transformation by enabling them to focus on higher-value activities related to patient care rather than labor-intensive document processing. This is one of many noteworthy examples of HCTI’s customer retention and expansion strategies at work through innovative product development and marketing.”

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization.



