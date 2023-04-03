The Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market is forecast to grow by USD 684.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195358/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the microbiological testing of water market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising waterborne diseases, increasing initiatives for rapid diagnostics of infectious diseases, and implementation of pollution control programs.



The microbiological testing of water market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Instruments

• Reagents

• test kits



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical

• Clinical

• Food

• Energy

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising automation in microbiological testing as one of the prime reasons driving the microbiological testing of water market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of smart water networks and the growing demand for clean water will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the microbiological testing of water market covers the following areas:

• Microbiological testing of water market sizing

• Microbiological testing of water market forecast

• Microbiological testing of water market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microbiological testing of water market vendors that include 3M Co., Accepta Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Dohler GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, Hardy Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, LaMotte Co., Merck KGaA, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., SGS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG. Also, the microbiological testing of water market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

