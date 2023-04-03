The Global Edible Insects Market is forecast to grow by USD 4510.58 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.16% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edible Insects Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195350/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the edible insects market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing food shortage across the globe, high nutritional value derived from insects, and low cost of insect rearing.



The edible insects market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Human consumption

• Animal nutrition

• Cosmetics and pharmaceuticals



By Product type

• Whole insects

• Insect powder

• Insect meal



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of edible insects in processed foods as one of the prime reasons driving the edible insects market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing concerns about food safety and growing knowledge about the benefits of edible insects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the edible insects market covers the following areas:

• Edible insects market sizing

• Edible insects market forecast

• Edible insects market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading edible insects market vendors that include All Things Bugs LLC, Armstrong Crickets Georgia, Aspire Food Group, Beta Hatch, Bioflytech, Darling Ingredients Inc., Eat Grub, Edible Bug Shop, Entomo Farms, Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd., Hargol FoodTech, HEXAFLY, Innovafeed SAS, JR Unique Foods Ltd., MealFood Europe SL, nextProtein SA, Nutrition Technologies, Protenga Pte. Ltd., Protix BV, and Ynsect SAS. Also, the edible insects market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195350/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________