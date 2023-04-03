The Global CCTV Market is forecast to grow by $12643.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CCTV Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187924/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the CCTV market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing government security initiatives, integration of facial recognition technology in CCTV cameras, and growing demand for IP-based CCTV cameras.



The CCTV market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dome camera

• PTZ camera

• Bullet camera

• Box camera



By Application

• Public

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction to deep learning technology as one of the prime reasons driving the CCTV market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of AI in CCTV cameras and the incorporation of video analytics in IP-based CCTV cameras will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the CCTV market covers the following areas:

• CCTV market sizing

• CCTV market forecast

• CCTV market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CCTV market vendors that include ADT INC., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., CP PLUS International, DW, GeoVision Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell International Inc., IDIS Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MOBOTIX AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, UNIX CCTV Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Also, the CCTV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



