House of Fashion Launches Fashion & Art Experience During Miami Tech Month

Miami, Florida, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



House of Fashion, the leading physical + digital Web3-based fashion brand, is excited to announce the launch of its latest collection with an immersive art, fashion & tech event on April 7th, 2023, in Miami. The event, Unveiling the Future: A Fashion & Art Experience, promises to showcase the House of Fashion’s innovative approach to blending physical and digital fashion experiences.

“We’re excited to be launching House of Fashion during Miami Tech Month, which is the perfect time to showcase our innovative approach to fashion,” said Camero. “We’re proud to be Hispanic founders and excited to bring a new level of creativity to the fashion industry.”

House of Fashion is a brand that stands out in the world of digital fashion, and the event will offer a unique experience to attendees. Visitors can expect to be immersed in the world of House of Fashion, with exclusive home decor pieces, art installations, and digital wearables. The event’s highlight will be the fashion show debut of this season’s collection, M U T E D.

In addition to the fashion show, attendees can take pictures with immersive art installations, enjoy food and drinks, and connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for art, fashion, and tech. The atmosphere is designed to be the perfect opportunity to socialize and experience the future of fashion.

The brand’s unique selling proposition is that its items exist simultaneously in physical and digital states, each with its own functionality and benefits. In addition, attendees will have pre-sale access to House of Fashion’s digital collectibles, which are more than just artwork; they are an access pass to the House of Fashion’s world. The digital collectibles will be minted on Ethereum on May 5th. By attending the event, you’ll be the first to gain access to the collection and experience the future of fashion.

The company’s focus on creating fashion pieces for new digital platforms makes it technology-agnostic and able to reach audiences wherever they are. House of Fashion aims to surprise and captivate consumers with its unique blend of physical and digital styles. Whether it’s augmented reality filters for social media, virtual meetings, wearables for Metaverses, or a combination of physical and digital fashion, House of Fashion has something for everyone.

The House of Fashion collection was designed with so much attention to detail that it took one year to complete the artwork for the digital collectibles. It requires a unique silhouette of creativity and experience in fashion, knowledge of tech, and cultural insights to incubate and build a brand like the House of Fashion.

In a world where digital fashion is the future, House of Fashion stands out as the must-have digital collectible for the fashion-forward. With a deep, rich story and universe that allows for media IP, owning a House of Fashion is more than just owning a digital collectible. It’s holding a piece of fashion history you can experience in the real world and the Metaverse.

RSVP for the House of Fashion Launch Event on April 7th for an unforgettable night of art, fashion, & technology.

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unveiling-the-future-a-fashion-art-experience-tickets-586310890657

Media outlets interested in attending the Unveiling the Future: A Fashion & Art Experience event or receiving more information about House of Fashion contact press@houseoffashion.io

For more information about the brand, please visit our website at www.HouseofFashion.io

About House of Fashion

House of Fashion is a physical + digital fashion brand & PFP collection with utility in physical & digital through phygital drops, AR & VR digital wearables, redeemable fashion items, virtual experiences, real-world & metaverse fashion shows & community involvement.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/house-of-fashion-launches-fashion-art-experience-during-miami-tech-month/