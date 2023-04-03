Global Wildlife Tourism Market Size Statistics Estimated to Reach USD 303.35 Billion By 2032, at Growth Rate of 6.9% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Wildlife Tourism Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Group (Groups/Friends, Couples, Family, and Solo); By Booking Mode; By Wildlife Tour Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global wildlife tourism market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 155.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 303.35 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 6.9% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Wildlife Tourism? How Big is Wildlife Tourism Market Size & Share?

Overview

Wildlife tourism is one of the main elements of the travel industry of many countries that involves the observation and interaction with local animal and plant life in the travel destination. Wildlife tourism can encompass eco- and animal-friendly travel, as well as safari shooting and other high-intervention pursuits. It can also include observing and interacting with captive animals in zoos or wildlife areas and animal-riding and consumptive activities such as fishing and hunting,

There is a strong probability that these niches in wildlife tourism will endanger wild animals and their habitat. There are now a variety of hotels, guesthouses, eco-tourism communities, and jungles close to the local wildlife sanctuaries, in addition to the opportunity to see animals. Increasing numbers of visitors for tourism-related activities that have helped the creation of wildlife sanctuaries and the protection of animals owing to the fees received from tourists are the prominent factors propelling the wildlife tourism market size.

Request Sample Copy of Wildlife Tourism Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wildlife-tourism-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Absolute Zambia Safaris

Adventure Canada

Birding Ecotours

Rockjumper Wildlife Tours

Chinkara Journeys

Elm Wildlife Tours

Frontiers North Adventure

G Adventures

Nature Trek

WildTrails Technologies

To Know More Information on Key Players, Request to Download a PDF Report Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wildlife-tourism-market/request-for-sample

Market Dynamics: Key Growth Driving Factors

The rising awareness about wildlife protection is pushing the market growth

The growing awareness about the protection of wildlife, the availability of adventure activities on such sites, and the demand for resorts and hotels around jungles are the key factors driving the wildlife tourism market growth. Increasing awareness of different fauna and flora species by watching wildlife is fueling the market growth. Also, the industry is being driven by the surge of digital nomadism, which has resulted in a number of nations allowing digital nomad passports. Further, instead of the bustle of city life, people are choosing to relax at national parks and animal refuges, which is creating lucrative opportunities for the wildlife tourism market.

Recent Trending Influencing the Market

Introduction of government initiatives for the protection of wilderness regions to flourish the industry expansion

Expanding government initiatives like the UNWTO project for the preservation of wilderness regions and the promotion of sustainable travel in the continents of Africa and Asia-Pacific are expected to boost industry expansion.

Wildlife tourism promotes the strengthening of local economies and the growth of underprivileged communities. For instance, The Northern Rangelands Trust, a nonprofit organization in Kenya, employs over 1,000 Kenyans and provides them with employment, protection, healthcare, and education.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wildlife-tourism-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Segmental Analysis

Solo trips segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate

Based on group wildlife tourism market segmentation, the solo trips segment is likely to lead the market. The likelihood of interacting with others who share your views is one of the key benefits of traveling alone. Such groups include singles and couples. The number of individuals traveling alone increased during lockdowns. According to data by Explore Worldwide Ltd., an adventure travel agency, 60% of tourists who go on excursions are solo visitors. The trend of solo travel is expected to grow and have an effect on the industry in the coming years because of the expansion of digital nomad culture across the globe.

Marine Wildlife Tours segment industry dominated the market in 2022

By wildlife tour type, the marine wildlife tours category is estimated to capture the highest wildlife tourism market share. To view animals from the water, tourists can canoe, kayak, or take a river excursion, among other activities. The majority of visitors will find it attractive to use local modes of transportation, such as a mokoro, which is used in several African countries and is anticipated to rise in demand for wildlife tourism.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wildlife-tourism-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Wildlife Tourism Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 303.35 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 165.84 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.9% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Absolute Zambia Safaris Ltd., Adventure Canada, Birding Ecotours Inc., Chinkara Journeys, Echidna Walkabout Wildlife, and Nature Tours, Exodus Travels Ltd., Elm Wildlife Tours, Frontiers North Adventure, G Adventures, Nature Trek, Oryx Worldwide Photographic Expeditions, Rockjumper Wildlife Tours, and WildTrails Technologies Pvt Ltd Segments Covered By Group, By Booking Mode, By Wildlife Tour Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The wildlife tourism market demand in Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth

According to UNWTO statistics, 37.0% of all travelers globally are outbound from Asia and the Pacific, and regional spending on international travel has grown. Factors such as the value of the natural world and rising awareness of global warming are driving the expansion of the market. Visitors can see lions up close in Kanha National Park and Ranthambore Sanctuary, respectively. Tigers are an essential component of many wildlife sanctuaries. Increased number of tourists in these sanctuaries just to see tigers is another key factor supporting the industry expansion.

Moreover, the Middle East & Africa regional market is likely to experience the fastest growth. The Serengeti National Park, the Masai Mara Nature Reserve, the Kruger National Park, and the Ngorongoro Crater Park are a few of the popular tourist locations in Africa.

Browse the Detail Report “Wildlife Tourism Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Group (Groups/Friends, Couples, Family, and Solo); By Booking Mode; By Wildlife Tour Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wildlife-tourism-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Reforest, a start-up in the field of restorative travel technology, received sizeable funding from G Adventures, with the goal of beginning to take action by planting trees. Reforest is an internet community with a base in Brisbane, Australia, that connects travelers with local organizations that are actively reforesting their regions to rebuild their ecosystems.

Important Questions Answered by Report

What is the present size of the market?

What are the names of key players working in the market?

What are trending strategies utilized by market enterprises to expand their businesses?

What are the key regions of the market?

Which product type of the market is in high demand?

What is the projected size of the market at the end of the forecast period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the wildlife tourism market report based on the group, booking mode, tour type, and region:

By Group Outlook

Groups/Friends

Couples

Family

Solo

By Booking Mode Outlook

Direct

Travel Agent

Marketplace Booking

By Wildlife Tour Type Outlook

Forest Wildlife Tours

Marine Wildlife Tours

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Tower Crane Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/tower-crane-market

Soy Protein Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/soy-protein-ingredients-market

Cloud Compliance Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-compliance-market

Golf Cart Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/golf-cart-market

Virtual Data Room Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/virtual-data-room-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter