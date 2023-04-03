Financial Times Ranks FE International as 12th Fastest Growing Financial Services Company in Americas

NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, Inc. , the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), today announced it has been ranked as the 12th fastest growing financial services company in the Americas, according to a new list released by The Financial Times . The recognition is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



This is the fourth consecutive year FE has been recognized, despite a broadly challenging economic climate. FE was also ranked the 234th fastest growing company overall, with an Absolute Growth Rate of 236% and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 50%.

Companies are ranked by CAGR in revenue between 2018 and 2021. Data was collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 public companies were examined.

“In a time where the market is volatile and many companies are struggling, FE International continues to grow,” said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. “The firm’s multiple placements in these rankings are a testament to our global reach and strength of our diverse M&A offerings to a wide array of clients.”

FE was able to position itself for a decade of significant growth by committing to helping technology business owners and investors achieve their full potential and expanding their offering into a full range of buy-side services, most recently serving as global coordinator and book runner in connection with Thrivecart’s $35M raise.

About FE International:

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 company. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com