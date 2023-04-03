Solo.io Names Louis Ryan as Chief Technology Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io today announced that Louis Ryan will be joining the company as chief technology officer, effective immediately.



Louis Ryan will be joining Solo.io from Google, where he was principal engineer and member of technical staff for 16 years. While at Google, Ryan was the co-founder of the Istio project, co-creator of the gRPC standard, and ran API and microservices infrastructure for Google consumer-facing APIs. Ryan will be bringing his experience and leadership in Istio to Solo.io – accelerating adoption of the industry’s leading service mesh by the largest and most innovative enterprise companies.

At Solo.io, Ryan will continue in his role as a member of the Istio Technical Oversight Committee. He will work closely with Solo’s largest customers, as well as lead the office of the CTO.

“I’ve worked with the Solo.io team within the Istio project, most recently on the development of Istio Ambient Mesh, and I’ve seen first-hand their engineering expertise and their passion for their customers’ success,” says Ryan. “I’m excited to help our customers take the next steps in their application networking journey.”

“Louis is a rockstar in the service mesh community. With him joining the leadership team at Solo.io, it’s another clear signal to the market that the best application networking solutions will be coming from Solo.io,” says Idit Levine, founder and CEO at Solo.io. “We worked closely together throughout the development of Istio Ambient Mesh, and we’re excited to turbocharge those activities with Louis on the Solo.io team.”