Aerami Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Day with Leading Experts in Pulmonary Hypertension as AER-901 (Inhaled Imatinib) Advances Toward Phase 2

DURHAM, N.C., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerami Therapeutics (“Aerami”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to breathing life into the treatment of serious and rare cardiopulmonary conditions, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 12:30 – 2:00 PM ET.



The virtual event will focus on the potential for lead asset, AER-901 (inhaled imatinib), to provide a valuable and effective solution for two serious and rare forms of pulmonary hypertension (PH): pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

At the virtual event, Aerami Leadership will be joined by two internationally recognized experts in the treatment of PH who will discuss the current treatment landscapes and high unmet medical need for patients with PAH and PH-ILD:

Dr. Vallerie V. McLaughlin, MD, Kim A. Eagle, MD Endowed Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program at the University of Michigan Medical School; and

Dr Oksana A. Shlobin, MD, Medical Director for the Pulmonary Hypertension Program and Director of Outreach and Education for the Inova Advanced Lung Disease and Transplant Program at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

About AER-901

AER-901 is a drug-device combination that is designed to deliver potentially reverse-remodeling imatinib therapy deeply and efficiently throughout the diseased tissue of the lung via a high-performance handheld nebulizer, which uses a mechanical flow regulator to control the patient’s inhalation flow. AER-901 is in development under an exclusive global license from Vectura Ltd and a version of the nebulizer is currently in use in Europe as part of another drug-device combination for the treatment of PAH.

About Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

PAH (World Health Organization [WHO] Group 1 PH) is a rare and progressive form of pulmonary hypertension characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs due to their narrowing or a blockage. PAH affects approximately 70,000 patients in the United States and Europe. Pulmonary vascular remodeling leads to narrowing and obstruction of small pulmonary arteries resulting in increased pulmonary arterial pressure, which requires the heart to work harder as it pumps blood through the lungs, eventually leading to right heart failure and, ultimately, death. Currently approved therapies primarily mediate vasodilation Lung or heart-lung transplantation is the only definitive treatment. Despite advances in therapy, median survival remains approximately 5-7 years.

About Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD)

Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is an umbrella term for a number of conditions that cause inflammation and scarring (fibrosis) of the lung tissue. Approximately 10-15% of individuals with ILD may be diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension (PH-ILD, WHO Group 3 PH). Like PAH, PH-ILD is a serious condition characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. Similarly, pulmonary vascular remodeling, associated with proliferation, fibrosis, and inflammation, is believed to play an important role in PH-ILD development and progression. Currently there is only 1 approved treatment for PH-ILD and estimated survival is less than 5 years.

About Aerami Therapeutics

Aerami is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to breathing life into the treatment of serious and rare cardiopulmonary conditions. Aerami’s mission-driven approach to product development seeks to help patients live longer and live better by combining precision medicines and advanced administration platforms to support ease-of-use and quality-of-life.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development and commercialization of Aerami’s product candidates, timing of clinical trials, the company’s business development efforts and its expectations regarding its prospects, including, but not limited to, the timing and outcome of current and planned clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements, including, but not limited to, uncertainties associated with the clinical development process, including, among other things, the timing, expense, and results of clinical trials and regulatory processes, the company's ability to financially support its drug-device product candidate clinical development programs, and the timing and outcome of the company's anticipated interactions with regulatory authorities. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Aerami undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

