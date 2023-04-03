Startup Confirm, an Innovator in HR Tech, Accepted into SHRMLabs WorkplaceTech Accelerator Program

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confirm , the first platform to inject the science of Organizational Network Analysis (ONA) into performance reviews to ensure talent decisions are based on data, announced today that it has been accepted into the Second Annual SHRMLabs WorkplaceTech Accelerator Program, which supports the most promising startups elevating HR and solving present-day challenges and gaps in the workplace. SHRMLabs , a Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) subsidiary, launched its 12-week accelerator program in 2022 to assist in the scaling and growth of startup companies focused on the workplace and future of work technologies.



Confirm is one of just five companies accepted into the cohort, from hundreds of applications.

Confirm’s Organizational Network Analysis (ONA) approach mirrors how work is done today - in networks vs. strict, top-down hierarchies. With Confirm, all employees can recognize who at their company they turn to for advice and help, and who energizes them, so analysis can spot correlations and trends and identify true top performers. The company’s ONA-based reviews create a fairer playing field by expanding leaders’ visibility of an employee’s impact and ensuring performance decisions are based on larger sets of data rather than only the opinions of a single manager. The fast-growing startup has already landed many high-profile customers.

"We're very excited to work with Confirm and all our latest WorkplaceTech Accelerator startups," said Guillermo Correa, managing director of SHRMLabs. "Each of these tools and platforms meets the needs of the moment and drives innovation forward for SHRM members to meet the evolving needs of HR."

“We’re honored to have been chosen for the SHRMLabs Accelerator - there is no better group to advise an HR tech startup,” said Josh Merrill, co-founder and CEO of Confirm. “Confirm has already established product-market fit and landed a number of great customers who are getting value from our platform. We’re now ready to scale and accelerate our impact for the HR community.”

About the WorkplaceTech Accelerator

The WorkplaceTech Accelerator is a 12-week program in which startup participants are immersed in the HR market and the needs of workers and the workplace. The program includes in-person and virtual events during which startup participants can gain business development exposure, learn about the HR field and perfect their products. Upon graduation, accelerator participants will become alumni of the SHRMLabs programs, which comes with the ability to access SHRM and SHRMLabs' network and gives them greater visibility within the HR community.

Members of the WorkplaceTech Accelerator cohort will enjoy several benefits once admitted. Top leaders and executives in the field lead the program. Each startup will have a curated advisory council based on its needs and connection to potential user testing/feedback. Each startup will receive a $160,000 equity investment from SHRM, with potential additional investments dependent on milestones. And finally, startups will have the opportunity to have two individuals' travel expenses paid to SHRM's 2023 Annual Conference in Las Vegas, NV. and a sponsored booth in the exposition hall, as well as their presence at SHRM's Talent Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. More than 95% of Fortune 500 companies rely on SHRM to be their go-to resource for all things work and their business partner in creating next-generation workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

About Confirm

Confirm is the first platform to inject science into performance reviews, ensuring advancement is based on data, rather than company politics or the loudest voice in the room. Designed for the new world of network-based and remote work, Confirm is the first to leverage organizational network analysis (ONA) in performance reviews, quantifying employee influence and impact, and giving leaders clear visibility into who they can’t afford to lose. Leading businesses such as Thoropass and Deel rely on Confirm to make data-driven decisions on employee development, promotion and retention. Learn more at http://confirm.com .

