Turnover of Apranga Group in March 2023

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 23.0 million in March 2023 and increased by 21.8% compared to March 2022.



In January through March 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 65.1 million and increased by 23.7% year-to-year.

In January-March 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 21.5% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 25.4% and in Estonia increased by 31.0%.

In Q1 2023, Apranga Group opened 2 new stores, reconstructed 4 stores, out of which 2 stores were enlarged, and closed 4 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 166 stores (98 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.7 thousand sq. m., or by 0.3% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

