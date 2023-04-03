National Cyber Security Centre, a Part of the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), has Awarded ALL.SPACE its Cyber Essentials Plus Certification through the IASME Consortium

READING, United Kingdom, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALL.SPACE announced today that it has received top-tier cybersecurity certifications from the UK Government's National Cyber Security Centre and Communications Headquarters.



Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus certifications confirm the company’s commitment to securing their systems and data. These certifications are verified by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)'s certification partner, IASME Consortium, adding an extra layer of credibility.

“Achieving the UK government’s most stringent cybersecurity certifications reflect ALL.SPACE’s commitment to safeguarding our partners and suppliers’ sensitive information and infrastructure,” said John Finney, Founder and CEO of ALL.SPACE. “We have the controls in place to assure the defence community that we are cyber-equipped to defend against highly sophisticated attacks.”

The certifications come as ALL.SPACE prepares to launch a military-grade version of its fully software-defined, intelligent, multi-link terminal during the second half of this year.

"With state and non-state actors competing to weaponise sensitive information, data theft, misinformation and infrastructure disruption have become pervasive dangers. We take the protection of our operations, infrastructure, customer data and information seriously in the fight against cyber threats worldwide” said David Cross, Cyber Security Director for ALL.SPACE.

About ALL.SPACE

ALL.SPACE is revolutionising satellite communications, delivering full-performance connections across all significant orbits with just one device. Recently tested with the US and UK governments and satellite operators, the platform allows for multiple, simultaneous connections across LEO, MEO and GEO orbits. Users can now harness the full benefits of new satellite constellations and converged services, from government and defence to maritime, aero and land mobile industries.

For further information, please contact:

Anne Wainscott-Sargent

ALL.SPACE Corporate Communications

(404) 435-5784

media@all.space



