CareCloud Recognized in Best in KLAS Report Two Years in a Row

SOMERSET, N.J., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has again been recognized by KLAS Research in the 2023 Best in KLAS report under the Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (2–10 Physicians) category for delivering technology-enabled solutions that provide functionality, product performance, easy implementation and integration, and training for small practices.



The 2023 Best in KLAS report is a valuable resource provided by KLAS Research to the healthcare industry. The report provides insights into the priorities of small practices and the performance of major vendors in those areas. KLAS Research collected data from interviews with healthcare professionals over the past year, gaining valuable insights into the IT solutions and services used by their organizations.

CareCloud, who was also recognized in the 2022 Best in KLAS report, offers end-to-end technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions that can be customized to meet the unique needs of healthcare providers. This includes electronic health record solutions (also known as EMRs) that have achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) certification and are Chrome Enterprise Recommended by Google as well as award-winning practice management (PM) solutions.

“EMR/PM solutions, combined with an effective revenue cycle management strategy, are becoming increasingly crucial in the healthcare industry. They are key in helping providers stay up-to-date with the constantly evolving healthcare landscape, which requires greater collaboration and coordination among providers,” stated Dr. Iram Fatima, CareCloud’s chief operating officer for electronic health records and digital health. “Moreover, as the demand for digital healthcare services continues to grow, EMR/PM solutions can play a vital role in helping providers offer more effective care to patients. By streamlining processes, reducing costs, and improving outcomes, these solutions are an essential tool for modern healthcare providers.”

The participants in the report praised CareCloud's platforms for their remarkable consistency, describing them as "extremely reliable." They also emphasized the importance of CareCloud's timely updates, highlighting how valuable it was for their organization to stay current with the latest features and improvements.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

