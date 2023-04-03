The Global E-commerce Packaging Market is forecast to grow by USD 53098.79 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.68% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-commerce Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999298/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the e-commerce packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of the e-commerce sector, increase in demand for secondary packaging and protective packaging, and increasing demand for subscription boxes.



The e-commerce packaging market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Corrugated packaging

• Protective packaging

• Polybags



By Application

• Food and beverage

• Consumer electronics

• Personal care and cosmetics

• Fashion and apparel



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of smart packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand for recyclable and sustainable packaging and advent of fit-to-product and box-on-demand solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-commerce packaging market covers the following areas:

• E-commerce packaging market sizing

• E-commerce packaging market forecast

• E-commerce packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., LivingPackets SA, Mondi plc, Orora Ltd., Pregis LLC, RAJA Group, Rengo Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Southgate Packaging Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Tenneco Inc., Tetra Laval S.A., and WestRock Co. Also, the e-commerce packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

