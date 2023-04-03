Global Automotive Aftermarket Expected to Generate a Revenue of $837.0 Million and Rise at a Stunning CAGR of 6.5% during the Estimated Period 2022-2031 [250-Pages] | Lead by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research dive, the global automotive aftermarket is envisioned to garner a revenue of $837.0 million and grow at a Healthy CAGR of 6.5% during the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2031.



As per our analysts, the increased participation of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive parts aftermarket value chain is predicted to propel the growth of the automotive aftermarket during the analysis timeframe. Besides, the rising innovative strategies made by the leading market players such as the introduction of a second service format and second brand are further expected to foster the growth of the market over the estimated timeframe. Moreover, the increasing penetration of e-commerce and rising components complexity is expected to create huge growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the constant R&D for new raw materials to stop the degradation of automobile components and accessories may restrict the growth of the market throughout the estimated timeframe.

Segments of the Automotive Aftermarket

The report has divided the market into segments based on product type, distribution channel, vehicle type, and region.

Product Type: Electrical Products Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The electrical products sub-segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. The increasing demand for automotive electrical products to prevent accidents and the rising use of infotainment systems for recreational activities by consumers are expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

Distribution Channel: OEM Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The OEM segment is expected to have the fastest growth during the forecast timeframe. This is mainly because OEMs upgrade the aftermarket activities to provide comfort to customers and promote ease in transportation. Moreover, the rapid development of diverse aftermarket services by OEMs leads to improving their service in repair decision-making, and customer retention which is predicted to boost the growth of the automotive aftermarket sub-segment over the estimated timeframe.

Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The passenger vehicle sub-segment registered the highest share in 2021. This is mainly due to the increasing need to replace various components of passenger vehicles at frequent intervals. Moreover, the rising preference of consumers for installing innovative components in vehicles to improve product appearance and assure safety while driving is expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

Region: North America Region Held the Biggest Share in 2021

The North America region of the automotive aftermarket garnered the largest revenue in 2021. The rising consumer and passenger vehicle manufacturing and sales, increasing use of advanced technology in the fabrication of auto parts, and the growing digitization of automotive component delivery services are expected to drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Automotive Aftermarket

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought several uncertainties across various businesses. It has also had a negative impact on the automotive aftermarket. This is mainly due to the disruptions in the supply chain, the closure of manufacturing plants, and the economic slowdown across many nations during the pandemic. Additionally, the changing purchasing trends among consumers and the elimination of all non-essential services have further declined the growth of the market over the crisis.

Key Players of the Automotive Aftermarket

The major players of the industry include

Michelin

Alpine Electronics Inc

Hyundai Mobis

Auto Zone Inc

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

Bridgestone Corporation

Harman International (SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS)

Continental AG

Ford Motor Company

Denso Corporation

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in January 2023, Continental AG, a German multinational automotive parts manufacturing company announced its collaboration with Ambarella, Inc., a fabless semiconductor design company, focusing on low-power, high-definition (HD) and Ultra HD video compression, image processing, and computer vision processors. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop scalable automated driving systems and AI-based end-to-end hardware and software solutions for assisted and automated driving.

Further, the report also presents other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

