The Global Dairy Food Market is forecast to grow by USD 114.46 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.73% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of healthy food habits, accessible distribution channels, and rapid growth in urbanization coupled with increasing consumption of dairy food.



The dairy food market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Milk

• Cheese

• Yogurt

• Butter

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy food market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising importance of organic dairy food and innovation in dairy food products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dairy food market vendors that include Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Albertsons Companies Inc., Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Kroger Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the dairy food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

