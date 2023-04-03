UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” publishes its NAV for March 2023

English Lithuanian

At the end of March 2023, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” including success fee-accrual increased to 107,257,120 EUR compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of December 2022, which amounted to EUR 103,538,263. The share price including success fee-accrual decreased to EUR 1.8690 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of December 2022, amounted to EUR 1.8865. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception including success fee-accrual decreased to 13.23% compared to the previously announced IRR of December 2022, which amounted to 16.51%.

At the end of March 2022, the NAV excluding success fee accrual increased to EUR 109,111,253 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of December 2022, which amounted to EUR 106,042,079. The share price excluding the success fee accrual decreased to EUR 1.9013 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of December 2022, which amounted to EUR 1.9321. The IRR excluding the success fee accrual decreased to 14.51% compared to the previously announced IRR of December 2022, which amounted to 18.57%.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

www.lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds