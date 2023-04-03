Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size Worth USD 98.97 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.5%

Pune, India., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle (EV) battery market size was valued at USD 37.91 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 49.22 billion in 2022 to USD 98.97 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The demand for electric car batteries is rising along with the demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) around the world. Some of the key factors influencing the adoption of electric vehicles globally include government emphasis on rapid electrification to reduce reliance on imports of fossil fuels and to combat climate change. The adoption of electric vehicles is also being influenced by environmental concerns among the general public globally, which is expected to boost the global electric vehicle battery market growth over the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global EV Battery Market, 2022–2029."



Notable Industry Development:

July 2022 - Samsung SDI announced an investment of nearly USD 1.3 billion for building a new battery plant in Malaysia to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles and other electric devices powered by cylindrical batteries.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 10.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 98.97 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 49.22 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 261

Market Drivers & Restraints-

Falling Electric Vehicle Battery Prices will Accelerate Market Growth

Over the decade, the price of battery packs for electric vehicles has decreased. For instance, according to the Global Change Data Lab, the price of lithium-ion batteries decreased over the past 30 years by almost 97%. Since lithium-ion batteries are among the most frequently used in electric vehicles, it is expected that their falling price would have an impact on the uptake of EVs and produce profitable chances for revenue development in the next years. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in its Global EV Forecast Study that consumers spent USD 250 billion on electric car purchases in 2021, an increase of 108% from 2020, which signifies that the electric vehicle battery growth would be significant.

On the contrary, political disputes between economies having significant shares of electric vehicle batteries may create a shortage of supply of raw materials, thereby hampering the market growth.

EV Battery Segments Analysis-

Demand for Lightweight, High Energy Density Batteries to Drive Lithium-ion Battery Growth

Based on battery type, the market is segmented into lithium-ion, lead acid, nickel-metal hydride, and others.

In 2001, the lithium-ion segment had the biggest market share, and it is anticipated that it will hold that position for the foreseeable future. The lithium-ion segment growth is anticipated to be fueled by rising demand for lightweight, high-energy-density batteries for electric vehicles that operate efficiently. Furthermore, lithium-ion batteries are currently used as the primary power source in all pure electric vehicles as well as hybrid electric vehicles. Also, manufacturers’ efforts to undertake research and use different lithium-ion chemistries to increase the energy density of electric vehicle batteries are projected to create attractive chances for revenue growth in the years to come.

BEVs to Dominate the Sector as there is High Demand for Zero-Emission Vehicles

Based on vehicle type, the market is classified into Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs).

In 2021, the BEVs segment had the most market share, and it is predicted that it will maintain its dominance with the highest CAGR during the next five years. Throughout the projected period, the segment expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising demand for zero-emission vehicles in Europe and other emerging economies to combat climate change and lessen reliance on fossil fuels. In addition, it is anticipated that the segment growth will be influenced by BEV’s rising popularity among developing economies due to their low operating costs.

Competitive Landscape-

To Drive Competition, Automakers are Focusing on Strategic Partnerships with EV Battery Manufacturers

The industry’s leading international companies control the majority of the market, which witnessed tremendous consolidation. Comparatively speaking, the EV battery market share was dominated by well-known companies such as BYD, Panasonic, CATL, and LG Energy Solutions. Almost all of the top automakers are concentrating on forging strategic alliances with EV battery producers to guarantee a consistent supply of EV batteries, which increases market competition.

EV Battery Industry Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market due to Surging EV Sales

With a market size of USD 17.70 billion in 2021, Asia Pacific led the world in EV battery sales, and it is anticipated that it will continue to do so throughout the projection period. One of the key factors propelling market expansion in the region is the surge in EV sales in China. For instance, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that China sold the most Electric Vehicles (EVs) in 2021, with 3.3 million units sold. As a result, rising EV sales in China are expected to increase the demand for electric vehicle batteries in the country.

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

A list of prominent EV Battery manufacturers operating in the global market:

CATL (China)

LG Energy Solutions (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Japan)

BYD Motors Inc. (China)

Samsung SDI Private Limited (South Korea)

Amara Raja Batteries Limited (India)

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited (India)

EXIDE INDUSTRIES Ltd. (India)

Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Toshiba Pvt. Ltd. (Japan)

